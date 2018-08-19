Police called to Leeds house fire caused by cannabis being grown inside

Have your say

Police have warned cannabis growers of the dangers of cultivating the drugs inside their home after a house fire in Bramley.

A fire broke out in a property this morning that had been caused by cannabis-growing equipment overloading the electricity supply.

Cannabis being grown on an industrial scale by criminal gangs in Leeds

Nobody was injured and the fire service were able to prevent the blaze spreading to nearby properties.

The occupant of the house was arrested.

The Leeds West policing team also made an arrest after a cannabis farm was discovered in the outbuilding of a house on the Hawksworth estate.

They searched the property on Hawkswood Crescent under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found the plants in a brick shed in the garden.