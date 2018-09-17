Police called out to 'loud bang' near Primrose Valley Park, Leeds

Police have been called out to reports of a loud bang near Primrose Valley Park in Halton, Leeds.

Witnesses reported seeing people running away from the scene, near Morritt Drive, after the bang was heard at about 8.50pm yesterday (September 16).

West Yorkshire Police says the cause of the noise is not thought to be suspicious.

A spokesman for the force said: "At 9.31pm we received a call reporting a loud bang in the vicinity of Primrose Valley Park near to Morritt Drive, which was said to have happened at around 8.50pm.

"Officers searched the area but found nothing suspicious."