Police appeal to trace missing teenager believed to be in Leeds
Police are continuing to appeal for information to help trace a teenage boy who has been missing for nearly three weeks.
By Richard Beecham
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 11:28 am
Kaiden Hinds, aged 16, went missing from Liverpool on March 17. He is from Leeds and has links to the Seacroft area, where he is currently believed to be.
Officers have concerns for his welfare and are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate him.
Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting reference 13220148807 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat