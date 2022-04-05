Kaiden Hinds, aged 16, went missing from Liverpool on March 17. He is from Leeds and has links to the Seacroft area, where he is currently believed to be.

Officers have concerns for his welfare and are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate him.

Kaiden Hinds is originally from the Seacroft area.