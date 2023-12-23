Police appeal after Wakefield crash claims life of motorcyclist, 21
Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash which claimed the young motorcyclist today.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called at 8.18am to reports a motorbike had been in collision with a tree on Chevet Lane in Sandal.
The rider, a 21-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The road is currently closed whilst enquiries are carried out.
Officers would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the collision to come forward.
Information can be given via 101 or: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 409 of 23 December