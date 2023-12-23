Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Police appeal after Wakefield crash claims life of motorcyclist, 21

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash which claimed the young motorcyclist today.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 14:12 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 14:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were called at 8.18am to reports a motorbike had been in collision with a tree on Chevet Lane in Sandal.

The rider, a 21-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The motorbike had been traveling from the Barnsley area to Wakefield when the collision happened.

Most Popular
Chevet Lane, Sandal.Chevet Lane, Sandal.
Chevet Lane, Sandal.

The road is currently closed whilst enquiries are carried out.

Officers would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the collision to come forward.

Information can be given via 101 or: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 409 of 23 December

Related topics:PoliceWakefieldBarnsley