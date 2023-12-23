Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash which claimed the young motorcyclist today.

Officers were called at 8.18am to reports a motorbike had been in collision with a tree on Chevet Lane in Sandal.

The rider, a 21-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorbike had been traveling from the Barnsley area to Wakefield when the collision happened.

Chevet Lane, Sandal.

The road is currently closed whilst enquiries are carried out.

Officers would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the collision to come forward.