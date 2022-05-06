Police appeal after pedestrian dies in Keighley crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash which claimed the life of a pedestrian in Keighley last night.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 6th May 2022, 9:49 am

The collision happened at Denby Court, a cul-de-sac in Oakworth, shortly after 11.30pm and involved a Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian.

The vehicle turned on to Denby Court from Tim Lane and was travelling in an easterly direction when the collision with the male pedestrian happened, causing him to suffer fatal injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have dashcam/CCTV footage of the vehicle or pedestrian is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 2007 of 5/5.

