Police appeal after off-road motorcyclist dies in Huddersfield crash

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash in Huddersfield.

The collision happened around 6.29pm yesterday (Sept 21) when a Volkswagen Tiguan was in collision with a yellow Suzuki off-road motorcycle in Blackmoorfoot Road, close to the junction with Andrew Crescent.

The rider, a 23-year-old local man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tiguan, a 28-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating this incident and is appealing for anyone who witnessed this collision, or who has information or footage that may assist to contact them on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1373 of 21 September.

