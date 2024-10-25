Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash between a car and a motorbike in Bradford.

West Area Roads Policing Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the collision which took place at about 4.11pm yesterday (October 24) at the junction of Harrogate Road and Park Road.

The collision occurred after a Toyota Auris private hire taxi, which was turning right onto Park Road, was in collision with the motorbike.

The junction of Harrogate Road and Park Road. | Google

The male rider received serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital.

He continues to be treated for injuries which are not being treated as life threatening or changing.

Officers spoke with the private hire driver at the scene but it is believed the motorbike was removed by third parties prior to police arrival.

Anyone who saw or had footage of the collision or had any information as to the whereabouts of the motorbike involved is asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police number 13240580692.

Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.