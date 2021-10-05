Police appeal after fatal crash in East End Park, Leeds

Police have launched an appeal after a fatal crash in East End Park following a fail to stop incident last night.

A marked police unit on patrol in in the suburb reported a vehicle had failed to stop for them at 7.53pm last night. (October 4)

At 7.56pm a report was received of a road traffic collision involving the suspect vehicle in East Park Road, near to the junction with East Park Parade.

A male was found injured and was treated by officers and ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants of the vehicle who had run off after the collision.

A scene and road closures remain in place.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident, saw the suspects making off or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log 1597 of October 4 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is standard procedure for these circumstances. The IOPC has confirmed that an independent investigation is underway.

