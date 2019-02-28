‘Play’ time for Castleford schoolchildren... in 1995

Old school.'Children watch the school play at Castlefield Infant Scool, Todmorden, March 1995.
Old school.'Children watch the school play at Castlefield Infant Scool, Todmorden, March 1995.
0
Have your say

PICTURE OF THE WEEK...

Our archive picture this week shows schoolchildren enjoying their ‘play’ time - as opposed to their daily ‘playtime’ breaks.

Puils at Castlefield Infant Scool, Todmorden, are pictured sitting patiently as they watch a play being performed in their school hall. Some of the infants look absolutely enthralled by what they are watching, while others look a little nonplussed.

They are seated on a mat and gymnastics equipment can be seen in the background.

If you recognise yourself or anyone in the picture, please get in touch with us at the usual address.

Picture:Alan Barton. Copyright: Johnston Press