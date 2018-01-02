Plans move forward for Leeds’ new orbital road

Plans for one of the biggest infrastructure schemes in Leeds for decades have taken a step forward after council bosses signed off the cost of appointing contractors for the first two phases.

Leeds City Council’s director of city development Martin Farrington has approved plans to spend £14m to kickstart work on the East Leeds Orbital Road (ELOR) after four years in the planning.

Coun Richard Lewis.

The 7.5km dual carriageway will run from Redhall to Manston Lane, to support the development of the East Leeds Extension - a major expansion of the city of around 5,000 new homes as well as retail, leisure and office development of Thorpe Park.

The council will now award the contract for phases one and two, which includes making improvements to the existing A6120 junction of the outer ring road (ORR), in preparation for the ELOR, and the design development of the ELOR itself.

A report to the director said: “These works are key to improving a number of longstanding issues on the ORR. They will improve the operation, capacity and non-motorised user accessibility at the junctions.”

It said that the council had carried out consultation regarding the junctions’ improvement with residents, business and ward members. Presentations were also given to the Moortown community group and Leeds Civic Trust and meetings were held with Leeds cycling forum, all of which, it said, had “informed the designing of the ORR junction improvement schemes”.

The ELOR scheme has a total estimated cost of £126.63m – to be split between £82.95m funding from West Yorkshire Combine Authority and £43.68m borrowing by Leeds City Council.

Councillor Richard Lewis, Leeds City Council executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “The ELOR is absolutely essential to unlocking this major growth area, and will play a key role in meeting the housing needs of the city in the years to come, as well as easing traffic problems that have been around for many years in south-east Leeds.

“It is also an important part of the East Leeds Extension, which is one of the city’s biggest projects and which will bring jobs, homes and transport improvements, helping this part of the city to become a cornerstone in Leeds’s continued economic growth and success.”