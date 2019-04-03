Plane with sign proposing to 'Summer' seen flying round Leeds City centre

A lovestruck Leeds man declared his undying affection in a very public way.

Thousands of people were witness to this very public display of affection on Wednesday afternoon after a plane with a banner proposing to a mystery woman was seen trailing the skies around the city centre.

Plane proposal to mystery woman named 'Summer' seen flying over Leeds. Picture by Bob Peters.

The banner read, "Summer will you marry me?", although it's not known who Summer is, or whether she said yes.

Or perhaps the declaration of love was not aimed at a person, but a desperate wish for the longer days and warmer temperatures to return to West Yorkshire.

Rachel Pountney tweeted: "There's a plane flying around Leeds with a banner saying "Summer, will you marry me?" and we need to know if she's seen it!?"

Another witness to the proposal wrote, "don't do it Summer!"

