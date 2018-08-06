Plan to tackle deprivation in Leeds rent sector

Private landlords in certain parts of Leeds might soon have to get a licence from the council before they can let property.

Leeds City Council is consulting on the possible introduction of a scheme whereby landlords have to meet set criteria before they can legally let houses in the areas of Beeston and Harehills in a bid to tackle issues of deprivation.

The authority says that despite efforts by the council and other agencies to tackle deprivation across Leeds, including a landlord accreditation scheme, these parts of the city still have issues and inequalities in standards.

Residents, landlords, businesses and partners will be provided with information regarding the proposal which, if approved, would mean every home let by a private landlord within a defined area will need a licence with conditions attached that the landlord would have to meet.

Cllr Debra Coupar, member for communities, said: “A priority for the council is to improve the quality of housing across the city and make sure private rented homes are well managed by landlords. This is why we’re considering introducing selective licensing in parts of Beeston and Harehills.”

Beeston and Harehills have seen an increase over recent years in the number of people living there, making them two of the most densely populated areas in the country.

The last ten years has seen a significant increase in people living in the private rented sector to the extent where it is now the main provider of homes in both areas.

The consultation runs until October 31.