Pizza chef stabbed to death on the pavement outside his Leeds home, inquest is told

A pizza chef who died on a Leeds street was stabbed in the neck and chest, an provisional post-mortem report has found.

St John Alfred Patrick Paul Victor Lewis died on the pavement near his home on Broadlea Terrace in Bramley, two days after his 47th birthday.

An inquest into his death was opened this morning at Wakefield Coroner's Court this morning.

Paramedics were called to the street at around 3pm on Tuesday, February 26, where they worked on trying to revive Mr Lewis.

They even opened up his chest in an attempt to massage his heart while he was still on the pavement.

However, he could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.57pm.

His father paid tribute to him the days following his death. Alfie Lewis, 72, said: "We all have to die, but to die like that is terrible. It is so unfair. He was such a nice guy, I loved him so much.

"God knows how much he must have suffered to be stabbed like that.

"He was a gentleman who was very keen to help people."

A 48-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with the murder of Mr Lewis while a 45-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of helping an offender and released on police bail.

Wakefield's senior coroner, Kevin McLoughlin, adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of the case.