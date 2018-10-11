Pizza chain expands into Leeds Merrion Centre

Global restaurant group Pizza Express is adding to its tally of branches in Leeds with plans to open in the Merrion Centre next year.

The restaurant will create 22 jobs and have space for 120 diners and comes 20 years after Pizza Express opened its first place in Leeds.

The chain, which already has restaurants at Clarence Dock, Crown Street, Albion Place and Park Square as well as others in the suburbs, says it has chosen the Merrion Centre for its expansion because of the recent regeneration of the northern quarter of the city.

Operations manager Ben Hicks said: “We opened our first Leeds restaurant back in 1996 and have since then invested regularly in the city by opening further restaurants.

“We are thrilled to commit to our latest flagship venue in the Arena Quarter which further strengthens our long-standing connection with great music. We’re very excited about becoming part of the Merrion Centre and opening so close to Merrion House which will give us access to a great mix of office workers and students.”

The Merrion Centre has the very popular Bengal Brasserie, award winning My Thai and the newest opening in the city, Arnold’s named after the founder of Town Centre Securities which is the owner of the Merrion Centre.

The team there says it has worked specifically to “identify new opportunities and the right partners to bring into this area of the city”.

Associate Director Helen Green added they are in discussions with other brands to ensure continual growth for the business. The new Pizza Express will open in March.