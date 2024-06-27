Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died after it was reported he had "fallen from a height" at Pinderfields Hospital.

Police were called to the hospital in Wakefield shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (June 26).

They were responding to “concerns for the safety of the man”.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the man had died.