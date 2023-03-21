The RSPCA has said it will be nominating those involved in the rescue of Martha, a two-year-old English bull terrier, for an animal welfare award. She disappeared inside the drainage tunnel in Black Carr Woods while out on a walk with her owner Paul Millicent at about 4.30pm on Friday (March 17) and was eventually brought to the surface at about 9.30am on Sunday after being located 20 metres (65 feet) down by thermal imaging and being dug out by an excavator that worked through the night to reach her.

Dehydrated, with a few minor cuts and scratches, she’s now recovering at her home with Paul and his wife Susan, who spent most of the time in the woods anxiously waiting for news as the rescue progressed.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had initially been out on Friday night but were unable to reach Martha and the RSPCA was asked to go the following morning.

Martha was dug out by an excavator which worked through the night to reach her. Photo: RSPCA

Animal rescue officer Rebecca Goulding assessed the situation and contacted the local council, whose emergency planning department gave the go ahead for digging to start. The RSPCA officer then arranged for Yorkshire Water to attend the scene and one of their thermal imaging cameras successfully located Martha about 15 metres (49 feet) down.

Further enquiries were made by the RSPCA and local drainage firm Dr Drainage heled by hiring an excavator to help bring the dog to safety.

Rebecca said: “It was the longest and most complex operation I have ever been involved in and it was heartwarming to see so many different organisations working together, totally focused on rescuing this little dog.

“At first the Yorkshire Water teams used rods to try and reach her but because a bit of the pipe had broken further down the tunnel they were unable to get the equipment past that point and it was then I realised she would probably have to be dug out.

Martha was located 20 metres (65 feet) down by thermal imaging. Photo: RSPCA

“She’d moved further along the pipe, but couldn’t turn around, and the excavator had to dig down about 20 metres in the end to reach her.”

Rebecca thanked all of the groups and specialists that helped with the “long and complex operation”.

Mr Millicent, who lives locally, said he feared the worst when the fire brigade were unable to reach Martha, saying: “She just didn’t re-appear and what was supposed to be a three-mile, hour-long walk turned into a two-day rescue operation.

“I sat there and thought, what are we going to do? On Saturday morning I felt there was no hope but Rebecca started ringing around and it was her positivity and determination to get Martha home that lifted us and made things start to happen. We’re amazed by everyone’s efforts, it really does reaffirm your faith in humanity.