PICTURES: Great British Food Festival at Leeds’ Harewood House has the recipe for success

It’s the perfect recipe for a family day out - lovely weather, a beautiful setting and plenty of delicious food and drink.

North Leeds’ Harewood House has been hosting The Great British Food Festival this weekend, welcoming visitors for a day of foodie activities and attractions including cake competitions, a Men Vs Food battle, children’s cookery lessons and real ale and wine bars.

The Great British Food festival at Harewood sat 26th may 2018. open till Banl Holiday Monday

A festival spokesman said: “The Great British Food Festival attracts lots of producers showcasing the best in local, seasonal and speciality food and drink, and it’s a great opportunity to get a real taste of the best of Great British produce – sample, enjoy and buy!”

The festival continues on Bank Holiday Monday from 10am to 5pm with chef demos including two from Great British Bake Off 2014 finalist Luis Troyano. Tickets are £12.50 for adults or £7.50 for children. A family pass is £35.

