Love Island 2023: fans delighted after Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and David Salako promise to add ‘spice’ to the villa
Fans share excitement after teaser of new islanders arrival Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and David Salako
ITV2’s new Love Islanders Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and David Salako are set to ‘spice things up’ when they enter the villa tonight (Wednsday 18 January).
Zara, 25, is a model and property developer and David, 24 is a money advisor, both from London.
Fans have been sharing their excitement over the new arrivals on social media, after a teaser video aired following Tuesday night’s episode.
The Official Love Island Instagram account with over three million followers released first look images of the two new arrivals, which racked up over 80,000 likes combined.
Commenting on Zara post, one person wrote: “Bombshell baby, that’s what I’m talking about”
Another commented: “omg she’s STUNNING”
A third joked: “does anyone know her insta?”
Commenting on David’s post, one person wrote: “Do us proud cuzzy
Another commented: “Always need to have an Essex boy.”
In a teaser trailer at the end of Tuesday night’s episode Zara looked stunning in a purple metallic bikini with David wearing a pair of pale yellow swimming shorts.
The arrival comes after farmer Will was left single when Tom chose to couple up with Olivia.
Speaking to producers on the Love Island app, Zara said: “’I’ll also bring spice, I’m a bit different and I don’t think there’s anyone in there that’s like me so I reckon I’ll keep things interesting.”
David said he is going to bring‘good vibes’ and he is “actually excited to meet new people.”
This is the second Winter Love Island series set in South Africa. The first Winter Love Island was in 2020 and we have had to wait three years for the second series due to the coronavirus pandemic.