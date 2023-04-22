There are plenty of weird and wonderful traditions associated with the city of Leeds.
If you grew up here, there are plenty of activities that would be alien to some but are merely normal for a Loiner. Whether it is as routine as meeting someone at the Corn Exchange or as quirky as getting food from a bus on the way to the coast, there is a vast array of activities that makes Leeds special.
You’re not really from Leeds if you haven’t...
1. Travelled on the 'Smartie tube' escalator
The escalator dubbed the 'Smartie tube' may no longer be a feature of Leeds city centre, but it was once regularly travelled on by Leeds shoppers. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Visited Red Bus Cafe
Heading to the coast from Leeds? You had to stop off at the A64 Red Bus Cafe for a snack. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Shopped to the sound of buskers
Briggate is full of shops and shoppers but it also frequented by buskers. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Bonded with people from elsewhere over Leeds United legends
Leeds United is a globally recognised brand. If you have ever been on holiday and told people you are from Leeds, it is likely a conversation was struck up about a Leeds United icon like Lucas Radebe or Tony Yeboah. Photo: Steve Riding