You're not really from Leeds if you haven’t done these 21 things

There are plenty of weird and wonderful traditions associated with the city of Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 16:46 BST

If you grew up here, there are plenty of activities that would be alien to some but are merely normal for a Loiner. Whether it is as routine as meeting someone at the Corn Exchange or as quirky as getting food from a bus on the way to the coast, there is a vast array of activities that makes Leeds special.

You’re not really from Leeds if you haven’t...

1. Travelled on the 'Smartie tube' escalator

The escalator dubbed the 'Smartie tube' may no longer be a feature of Leeds city centre, but it was once regularly travelled on by Leeds shoppers. Photo: Tony Johnson

Heading to the coast from Leeds? You had to stop off at the A64 Red Bus Cafe for a snack.

2. Visited Red Bus Cafe

Heading to the coast from Leeds? You had to stop off at the A64 Red Bus Cafe for a snack. Photo: Simon Hulme

Briggate is full of shops and shoppers but it also frequented by buskers.

3. Shopped to the sound of buskers

Briggate is full of shops and shoppers but it also frequented by buskers. Photo: James Hardisty

Leeds United is a globally recognised brand. If you have ever been on holiday and told people you are from Leeds, it is likely a conversation was struck up about a Leeds United icon like Lucas Radebe or Tony Yeboah.

4. Bonded with people from elsewhere over Leeds United legends

Leeds United is a globally recognised brand. If you have ever been on holiday and told people you are from Leeds, it is likely a conversation was struck up about a Leeds United icon like Lucas Radebe or Tony Yeboah. Photo: Steve Riding

