Yorkshire woman just one of 26 honoured with esteemed British Citizen Award at Westminster Palace

Donna Hawley, from West Yorkshire, was among 26 exceptional individuals honoured with the esteemed British Citizen Award (BCA) at the Palace of Westminster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Medal Presentation saw Donna receive the coveted BCA Medal of Honour for Services to Volunteering & Charitable Giving (BCAv). Recipients are entitled to use the post-nominals commemorating their achievements.

Donna is an adult instructor for Yorkshire Army Cadet Force, who has for the last 21 years raised funds for ACCTUK (Army Cadet Charitable Trust) and multiple other charities. She continues to find ever-more physically challenging ventures in order to raise funds, such as sky diving, the Tough Mudder challenge, endurance bike rides, including the Liverpool to Leeds ride twice. Donna also completed a gruelling 100-mile London bike ride, and in August 2024 will take part in the 300-mile London to Paris bike ride, again raising funds for multiple charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money Donna has raised for ACCTUK enables the Trust to give life-changing opportunities to all young people, and helps it carry out its mission to ensure teenagers are able to experience outdoor activities and learn skills for life.

Matt Allwright, Donna Hawley BCAv, Karen Featherstone

The number of challenges Donna has undertaken, and the funds raised has made a significant difference to the charities she supports and the community. She is a dedicated and determined role model within the local cadet force.

Donna was presented with her Medal of Honour by Karen Featherstone, Director of Business Assurance from founding Sponsors, Places for People who said “Donna’s work and fundraising for the past two decades has been truly transformational for the wellbeing and opportunities of those linked to the charities for whom she’s tirelessly worked. She has dedication and determination in spades.”

The presentation, hosted by TV presenter Matt Allwright, was attended by BCA Patrons Dame Mary Perkins, Founder of Specsavers, and The Rt Hon Lord Dholakia. Following the ceremony, medalists enjoyed an Open Top Lap of Honour tour and a certificate presentation at another distinguished Westminster venue.