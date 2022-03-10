The signature British brew brand said it was “shocked” and “saddened” by the war and would no longer sell its products in the rogue state following international sanctions.

The move comes after several food companies - including MacDonalds, Starbucks and Pizza Hut – decided to close outlets in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Yorkshire Tea’s owners, Taylors of Harrogate, said they’d exported tea to the country for several years but felt it was the right time to cease their sales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “We've been deeply shocked and saddened by the invasion and our thoughts are with all those impacted.

"As a result of the invasion and the subsequent sanctions, we've suspended trade.”

The company said it had made the decision in line with its ethical trade and human rights policy, which prevented it from selling goods to UK sanctioned countries.

The spokesperson confirmed the policy, “includes the provision that we will not trade with individuals, entities, regions or countries where UK sanctions have been applied."

Yorkshire tea was first put on sale in 1970s, but its parent company, Taylors of Harrogate, was founded back in 1886.

The brand now sells billions of tea bags around the world each year and has several well-known admirers, including current chancellor Rishi Sunak.