According to new figures released by NHS Digital, there were 300 smoking related deaths per 100,000 people in Yorkshire and the Humber between 2015 and 2017. Find out how Leeds compares to other authority areas in the region.

1. Hull 475 smoking related deaths per 100,000 people, between 2015-2017.

2. Doncaster 347 smoking related deaths per 100,000 people, between 2015-2017.

3. Wakefield 338 smoking related deaths per 100,000 people, between 2015-2017.

4. Bradford 336 smoking related deaths per 100,000 people, between 2015-2017.

