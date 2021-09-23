Yorkshire Olympians and Paralympians set for arena homecoming event in Leeds

Olympians and Paralympians are set to take to the stage to talk about their exploits in an event hosted by 2016 Olympic medallist Nile Wilson and sports broadcaster Tanya Arnold.

Athletes attending include Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Jack Laugher MBE and Hannah Cockroft MBE among many others - with more athletes being confirmed daily, organisers said.

Tickets are available to the public for just £5 per ticket which includes a donation to charity SportsAid, an organisation that has supported so many of the Yorkshire athletes.

The event will include live entertainment from headline Yorkshire act, The Skylights, along with Phoenix Dance, Yorkshire Prose live poetry and other acts.

Tickets have been priced as affordably as possible to give thousands of people the chance to be part of this historic event to celebrate our county’s athletes under one roof, together, organisers said.

Channel 4, who have just opened their new National HQ in Leeds, is backing the event – which will take place on Sunday October 10 from 3-5pm – as headline partner.

Tickets go on sale on Friday from 9am via the arena.

In addition to the public tickets, free tickets will be distributed to local grassroots sports clubs, and organisations working with more vulnerable children and young people to enable these groups to attend the event.

All of Yorkshire’s 22 councils are joining forces on the event, with Leeds City Council acting as lead organiser supported by Yorkshire and Humber Councils.

Leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor James Lewis, said: “Our Leeds and Yorkshire athletes performed brilliantly at Tokyo 2020, and this homecoming celebration event promises to be the perfect way of congratulating them all on their inspiring achievements.

"The first direct arena will be the ideal venue and we are delighted to have Channel 4 supporting the event, so we look forward to a really special day honouring our sporting heroes and the importance of grassroots sports across the county which helped produce them.”

Sinead Rocks, Channel 4 MD Nations and Regions, said the channel was delighted to be joining the celebrations.

She added: "Having just opened our new national HQ at the Majestic in Leeds, we’re thrilled to be able to join the party giving our athletes a rousing welcome home.”

Tickets are £5 plus booking fee and can be purchased via the arena.

For more see www.firstdirectarena.com

Athletes already confirmed for the event:

Jess Learmonth

Georgia Taylor-Brown

Jonny Brownlee

Alex Bell

Dan Goodfellow

Jack Laugher MBE

Matty Lee

Kat Torrance

Lois Toulson

Yona Knight-Wisdom

Adam Duggleby

Steve Bates

Ellen Buttrick

Hannah Cockroft MBE

