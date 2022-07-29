Yorkshire man's incredible dog alerts rescuers to save him after he fell 200ft onto rocks

The man was stuck on the rock in the North Yorks Moors for several hours on Wednesday (July 27) evening.

His dog stayed with him then climbed up the embankment when it heard voices in a nearby campsite.

His dog stayed with him then climbed up the embankment when it heard voices in a nearby campsite.

Campers saw the dog and raised the alarm and rescuers found the dog sat next to its owner.

The man was treated for multiple injuries, including chest and shoulder ones, during the five-hour operation which involved an air ambulance and coastguard helicopter, and he was later hospitalised.

Eight people carried the stretcher at all times, which was described as a 'slow, painstaking and careful carry-out lasting' by a spokesperson for the mountain rescue team.

They described the dog as ‘very friendly and clearly frightened, cold, hungry and tired’ and was ‘reluctant to leave her owner until coaxed by one of our team members’.

Cleveland Mountain Rescue described the route to the top as 'painstaking, narrow, muddy and overgrown', with rescuers 'stopping, starting and passing the stretcher hand over hand'.

The rescue team said 27 members were involved in the operation, alongside other emergency services workers, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service.