Ian McLeod, 66, started taking pictures of his son Cory from his birth in 1991. Cory, now 31, continued the routine by taking a selfie every day even when he moved to Leeds for university and travelled around the world.

Their combined collection has now been turned into a stunning video charting Cory’s life using almost 11,000 pictures taken between his birth and his 30th birthday. The eight-minute long clip speeds through pictures of him as a toddler, blowing out candles on his 21st birthday cake and later travelling to more than 60 countries. Ian initially intended to make a flick book charting the early years of his son’s life, but his labour of love continued into the digital age.

Cory said: “My mum and my dad were very artistic people and they met at art college, so they are creative people. He said he had a glass of wine before I was born and he had an idea to make a flick book.

A devoted dad’s mission to take a photograph of his baby boy every day has continued as his son enters his 30s – and turned into an incredible time-lapse video. Ian McLeod, 66, is pictured here when his son Cory was 21 (Photo: SWNS)

"This was obviously pre-internet and pre-digital so that was all it was going to be. Once he got to two years, he thought he would get to three years and then it got to four years and five years and just kept going. To me, it's a very unique piece of art and I hope my dad gets some kind of recognition.”

The touching footage documents Cory's schooldays, birthdays, football matches, starting university and even him travelling around Australia. It also shows him enjoying a family Christmas, starting a new job after moving to Dubai and visiting Tenzing-Hillary Airport, the most dangerous airport in the world.

It comes 10 years after Ian made a similar clip for Cory’s 21st birthday, which became an internet sensation, wracking up more than six million views on YouTube. Ian, of Harrogate, took on the project thinking he would stick to it for a year or two, but he duly stuck to his routine of taking his son's picture almost every day.

Ian said: "In the early days of the project I never really knew where it was heading. I hoped it might benefit Cory in some way. Now he has taken on the baton and we still don't know where it is heading. It is amazing to see the project come together like this and see how it is of interest to so many people from around the world."

A montage of pictures of Cory McLeod from his dad's collection of one photo from every day of his life (Photo: Ian and Cory McLeod/SWNS)

Minor mishaps lead to a couple of gaps in the album, including a whole month's worth of pictures that were lost when the film in his camera wasn't winding. On another occasion it was stolen during a family holiday in Chile and at other times, the clock slipped past midnight before Ian realised he hadn't taken a picture.

Persistent Ian would make Cory’s teachers take daily pictures on school trips and wake the young lad up in the night if they forgot to take one that day.

Cory added: "Obviously I had no choice in the first couple of years but when I became a teenager it became really annoying because only he saw the vision. I would be at a friend's house and he would have to drive over and take my photo before midnight because he never wanted to cheat.

"On school trips, the teachers would have to take a camera and take photos for him. I would be asleep in bed and he would have to wake me up and take a photo.

Cory McLeod at age 2 (Photo: Ian McLeod/SWNS)

"Obviously it was a flash camera back then and I would wake up and have to take the picture with the flash. It sounds easy taking a photo every day but it wasn't. No one understood it. I think my friend's parents probably thought it was weird because the amount of times he would drive over an hour away to take a photo and then go home.”

While Ian took the pictures in the early days, when Cory moved to Leeds for university and later went to live in Dubai, he continued the family tradition with a daily selfie. He has now used them in a book detailing the ‘stories behind the photos’.

And he has no plans to stop now he's 'come this far' and thinks he will be the 'first person to do it from birth to death'.

He said: "I just felt there was more to the story and that it wasn't just photos because there is stories behind those photos. It's covering my whole life from growing up at school, being bullied, going to university, dealing with anxiety, starting a business and getting dropped from Leeds United.

Cory McLeod at age 27 (Photo: Cory McLeod / SWNS)

"Then I went travelling to 61 countries so it's about being held at gunpoint and knifepoint and travelling across India and other countries. There's a lot in there. It just started writing two years ago and it kind of happened.

“I went to university in Leeds and after that I moved to Dubai so I was away from home and taking the photos myself. I was doing a lot of backpacking as well and taking selfies on my phone basically so I've been doing that for the past ten or so years.