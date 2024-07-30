Yorkshire largest Brownfield site Labour go ahead for large house building on former RAF Wombleton.
If you belive the current Labour party that all brownfield land will be built on as a priority then Yorkshire could have a new land mark Villiage added to the villiage of Wombleton. the former airforce RAF Wombleton was occupied by Brittish and Cannadian forces during the second World War.
Currently the Runways and buildings still stand and would now be classed as Browndfield or even Grey land under the current Goverment policies proposed today. therefore we could see 100s plus group of houses built on the land in the next few years for affordable homes and social housing to meet the Goverments 300000 a year housing prediction.
Proof is in the Pudding(Yorkshire pudding) lets get Britain Building again and make Yorkshire the No1 place to live.
