It is not uncommon for holidaymakers to spot marine animals in the waters along the Yorkshire coast, with previous sightings including a pod of 80 Minke whales in Staithes, dolphins in Scarborough and an albatross at Bempton Cliffs.

But the footage filmed by Sarah Craven while out on a walk with her family shows what they believe to be crocodiles in the sea near the Blue Dolphin Caravan Park, between Cayton Bay and Filey.

Mrs Craven told the Scarborough News: “We took the boys up for a walk on the cliff top when we saw some dolphins jumping in the background.

A holidaymaker in North Yorkshire has spotted 'crocodiles' off the coast.

“Suddenly, my son shouted ‘crocodiles!’. We all looked down and there in front of me were what I thought were two large crocodiles.

“We moved further along the cliff to get a closer look and I started to take pictures and videos.

“If a closer look is taken you can see the back legs swimming. I saw both front legs and back legs with long pointy tails swishing behind, the skin looked bumpy like crocodile or alligator skin.

“We then noticed a smaller one in between the large ones.”

She had posted the video to Facebook, causing a commotion online – and sparking plenty of debate about whether the family really could have seen crocodiles.

Many of those commenting had their doubts and others took the opportunity to crack a joke.

Matthew Traves said: “Crocodiles. Laid still in the swell swishing their tales. Seriously? It’s rocks.”

John Ross said: “Nessie on holiday, the jocks love Scarborough.”

Wayne M Murray said: “That image is as clear as mud… Maybe she should have gone to Specsavers.”

Lee Ming Watts said: “Water temperature far too low, before anything else is taken into consideration. They are cold blooded animals.”

But others thought there could be something more to it.

Kitty Simcox said: “As ludicrous as it sounds there is a man with such 9ft reptiles in his garden in Scarborough, don't suppose anyone checked they are still in his garden.”

Peter Johnson said: “Their species have not survived for thousands of years be warned. Plenty if reptile fanatics dumping ‘em.”

An expert in reptiles also weighed in on the debate, with disappointing news for those who hoped the sighting would be proven correct.

Angela Julian, Co-ordinator at Amphibian and Reptile Groups UK, said: “It is extremely unlikely that she has spotted actual living crocodiles in the North Sea - lovely as the idea sounds.

“Generally they are a tropical riverine or lake taxa and we definitely don’t have any native.

“Therefore the possibilities are either that they have been dumped in which case they will not survive for long, or they are plastic ones - which often happens.