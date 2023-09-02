Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Yorkshire Dialect Society: Meet the man being the pioneering course teaching Yorkshire dialect

A six-week course teaching people how to speak Yorkshire is launching in the region.
Abbey Maclure
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Dialect expert Rod Dimbleby, a storyteller and chairman of the Yorkshire Dialect Society, will teach the course called ‘Let’s Talk Tyke’ next week. Rod hopes the course in Keighley Library will help to keep the Yorkshire dialect alive in the region, exploring and preserving the part of Yorkshire heritage.

Rod said: “This is a pioneering course, we’ve never done this before and we’re not quite sure what to expect. They’re all local people who are coming, so they will all have some knowledge or background on Yorkshire dialect.

“I’ll approach it as a language teacher and look at the four skills - speaking, listening, reading and writing. It will be fun. There’s no examination at the end of it, it’s going to be light and fun.”

Watch the video above as we find out more about ‘Let’s Talk Tyke’.

