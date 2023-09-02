A six-week course teaching people how to speak Yorkshire is launching in the region.

Dialect expert Rod Dimbleby, a storyteller and chairman of the Yorkshire Dialect Society, will teach the course called ‘Let’s Talk Tyke’ next week. Rod hopes the course in Keighley Library will help to keep the Yorkshire dialect alive in the region, exploring and preserving the part of Yorkshire heritage.

Rod said: “This is a pioneering course, we’ve never done this before and we’re not quite sure what to expect. They’re all local people who are coming, so they will all have some knowledge or background on Yorkshire dialect.

“I’ll approach it as a language teacher and look at the four skills - speaking, listening, reading and writing. It will be fun. There’s no examination at the end of it, it’s going to be light and fun.”