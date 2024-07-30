Yorkshire Day Delight: Xscape Yorkshire sweetens up Yorkshire Day with rhubarb-tastic treat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate Yorkshire Day, Xscape Yorkshire is offering visitors the opportunity to try a unique treat inspired by the region’s iconic Rhubarb Triangle - for one day only, free samples of Rhubarb and Custard-flavoured popcorn are being offered to guests.

As well as free samples, bags of the specially-created, regionally-inspired rhubarb popcorn are being sold for charity with all proceeds being donated to the local charity Airedale Baby & Children’s Bank.

The popcorn, made in partnership with gourmet popcorn producers, Joe & Seph's, tastes of sweet and tangy rhubarb, reminiscent of the vegetable grown in West Yorkshire’s Rhubarb Triangle, and is combined with the classic custard-flavour for a delightful Yorkshire-inspired treat.

Xscape Yorkshire is close to the Rhubarb Triangle - a 9-square-mile area in Wakefield and surrounding areas which is famous for producing rhubarb.

Xscape Yorkshire is celebrating Yorkshire Day with a special popcorn

On August 1, guests at Xscape Yorkshire can sample the Rhubarb and Custard-flavoured popcorn, with an opportunity to buy a 30g bag to take home with them, via a ‘pay-what-you-feel’ charity donation. Suggested donations are £3 a bag or two bags for £5, available between 11am – 4pm while stocks last.

All proceeds are being donated to support families in the local community by providing them with vital baby and children’s items, such as new underwear, socks, pyjamas, toiletries, nappies and new mattresses through Airedale Baby & Children’s Bank.

Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape Yorkshire, said, “We’re very excited to provide a tasty opportunity for our guests to try our special Rhubarb and Custard-flavoured popcorn - inspired by our wonderful county.

“Our Yorkshire Day delight – only available here on August 1 – not only highlights the famous Forced Rhubarb grown in the region, but also allows us to give back to the community.

Samples of the popcorn will be available on Yorkshire Day (Thursday 1 August)

“Through our partnership with local charity Airedale Baby & Children’s Bank, we are helping raise funds to support local families with essential items for their children.”

Mel Jackson, Chair of Airedale Baby & Children’s Bank, said “Our mission is to work closely with families within the community, providing vital clothing and toiletry packs for children and babies. We greatly appreciate all donations that support our cause.

“The people of Yorkshire are known for their overwhelming warmth and generosity, and there’s no doubt that the funds raised from the Rhubarb and Custard popcorn sales this Yorkshire Day will help make a difference to the lives of local families.”

