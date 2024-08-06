Yorkshire Day Celebrations at Care Home
Leeming Bar Grange Care Home celebrates Yorkshire Day residents enjoyed some reet tasty scran in the glorious summer sun!
As residents sang along to Yorkshire folk songs such as the old classic 'On Ilkla Mooar Baht 'at' they tucked into creamy Wensleydale Cheese, brews a-plenty, and even tried Yorkshire puddings with jam & vanilla ice cream, which we could only describe as absolutely ruddy scrumptious!
We definitely recommend!
