Yorkshire Day 2021 - 11 Leeds phrases that don't mean what you think they do
It’ll come as no shock to any Leeds resident that from time to time, people from outside our fine city struggle to understand what we are saying.
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 6:00 am
Ours, the finest of accents, is sometimes something of a struggle for the non-initiated to struggle - but what of the actual words that are ambiguous in meaning? Digest our guide to the words only us Leeds folk know the true meaning of. READ MORE: 25 random facts you (probably) didn’t know about Leeds
Page 1 of 3