Yorkshire Day 2021 - 11 Leeds phrases that don't mean what you think they do

It’ll come as no shock to any Leeds resident that from time to time, people from outside our fine city struggle to understand what we are saying.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 6:00 am

Ours, the finest of accents, is sometimes something of a struggle for the non-initiated to struggle - but what of the actual words that are ambiguous in meaning? Digest our guide to the words only us Leeds folk know the true meaning of. READ MORE: 25 random facts you (probably) didn’t know about Leeds

1. Tea

What you might think it means: A hot drink. What it actually means: An evening meal.

2. Summer

What you might think it means: A warm season that last from May until September, sometimes October. What it actually means: Four days in August when its not that windy.

3. Lake

What you might think it means: A vast appropriation of water. What it actually means: To play. Are you lakin tomorrow?

4. Dinner

What you might think it means: An evening meal. What it actually means: An afternoon meal.

