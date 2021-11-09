Yorkshire community rallies together to piece together wedding for terminally ill woman after appeal

Gift of a Wedding is a not-for-profit organisation gifting free wedding services to people with a terminal or life shortening illness.

The charity put an urgent social media appeal out on Facebook on Tuesday night (November 9) after being "given the honour" of planning a wedding for a woman from Dewsbury who is terminally ill with cancer.

In a social media post, the charity said the woman's "one wish" was to marry her "wonderful" fiancé on Friday November 26.

PA Photo/Ryland, Peters and Small

The post said: "In order to make sure this special couple from Dewsbury have the wedding day they have always dreamed of, we would like to make a special appeal to all our supporters...

"With your wonderful help, we can make this special day come true."

The charity said they were urgently seeking services for across the day - including hair and makeup, rings and a videographer.

The post continued: "If you can help or know someone who can support us with any of the services listed above, please either private message us in Facebook or tweet us @giftofawedding as soon as possible so we can make sure this special day happens.

"You can also email us at [email protected]"

"Please also remember to share this post on Facebook, Instagram or retweet it if you are seeing it on Twitter so that as many people as possible will see it.

Businesses from across the Yorkshire region rushed to offer their services for free.

The response was incredible on social media, with hundreds of comments within an hour.

Early responses and offers of generosity included Jamboree Event Hire, Yorkshire Booth Brothers Ltd and Crumb & Get It.

Anyone who would live to help the charity can also make a text donation on BRIDE3 to 70085 to donate £3.

For more information, visit Gift of a Wedding on social media.