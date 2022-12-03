News you can trust since 1890
Yorkshire band Spacehog feature in new Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer released by Marvel Studios

A Yorkshire band plays a starring role in the new Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer.

By Rebecca Marano
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 10:47am

The trailer for the upcoming blockbuster was released by Marvel Studios on December 1.

It features the track ‘In the Meantime’ by Spacehog, which was first released in 1996.

Spacehog are an English-American band. All the members are from Leeds originally but the band formed after meeting in New York City.

Their debut ‘Resident Alien’, on which ‘In the Meantime’ was the lead single, is gold certified.

It is not the first time ‘In the Meantime’ has featured on film and TV. It's also featured in Everything Sucks!, Fanboys and Schooled, as well as being the opening track to David Spade's Take the Hit.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 is directed by James Gunn and features an ensemble cast, starring Chris Pratt as Peter Quill.

It set to be released on May 5, 2023.

(From L) Director James Gunn, actor Chris Pratt Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova present Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the Marvel panel in Hall H of the convention centre during Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, July 23, 2022.
