Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards: All the 2022 shortlisted nominees including ITV Yorkshire's Arif Ahmed
A TV presenter, a youth MP and a student midwife are among the nominees flying the flag for Leeds as the Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards return for the third year.
The awards, which recognise young people of South Asian heritage who have overcome traditional barriers, deprivation and disadvantage, have attracted a record number of entries across 11 categories.
Among the 33 shortlisted candidates is ITV Yorkshire sports reporter and presenter Arif Ahmed, who has been shortlisted in the Media category for covering high profile stories, including Mose Masoe taking his first steps unaided after serious spinal injury.
Arqam Al-Hadeed, already an award-winning speaker and youth leader, is in the running in the Not-for-profit category for representing more than 180,000 young people of Leeds in the House of Commons as a Youth MP. Meanwhile, Leeds athlete Ubaid Hussain, a gold medallist in Muay Thai, has been shortlisted sports category.
Dr Mohammed Ali OBE, founder and chief executive of the charity QED, which is hosting the awards, said: “Many [nominees] have overcome great obstacles to achieve what they have and it’s wonderful to be able to share their stories with a wider audience and highlight their successes and achievements in such a positive way.”
In the Overcoming Life Obstacles category, two of those named on the shortlist have links to the city. They are engineering graduate Zeeshan Hussain from Pudsey and Muhammad Waqar Ahmed, an IT support worker at the University of Leeds.
Elsewhere, optometrist Benji Chandra has been named in the Mental Health and Healthcare category in recognition of the way that he gives his spare time to helping homeless people in Leeds by volunteering at Vision Care.
Nominees in other categories include University of Leeds midwifery student Jawairiya Khan and Aminah Ahmed, a student engagement assistant at the University of Leeds.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford on Friday November 11 when one of the category winners will also be named the overall Young Achiever of the Year 2022.
NHS worker Huma Malik took home the overall award in 2021 for her volunteering work during the pandemic. She has continued to inspire, becoming the trustee of the Mental Health Foundation and engagement officer for NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group.
BBC TV and Radio presenter and comedian Noreen Khan will be announcing this year’s winners, with event also due to be broadcast live.
All the nominees at this year’s awards
Sport
Ikra Ali, Bradford
Usama Mujtaba, Bradford
Ubaid Hussain, Leeds
Mental Health and Healthcare
Anish Mistry, Bradford
Benji Chandra, Leeds
Faiza Hussain, Huddersfield
Arts and Creative Industries
Mariam Rashid, Bradford
Awais Hussain, Bradford
Mariyah Kayat, Bradford
Media
Arif Ahmed, Leeds
Yusef Alam, Bradford
Pishdaad Modaressi Chahardehi, Bradford
Education
Iqrah Ali, Bradford
Aminah Ahmed, Bradford
Iesa Sabir, Bradford
Private Sector
Sarah Asghar Ileyas, Wakefield
Habib Karimi, Bradford
Maihvish Iqbal, Bradford
School or College
Zain Hussain, Bradford
Hunniya Akram, Bradford
Jawairiya Khan, Bradford
Public Sector
Thanim Adil Hussain, Bradford
Mehr Ahmar, Bradford
Zahida Sultan, Bradford
Not-For-Profit Sector
Arqam Al-Hadeed, Leeds
Ekansh Kapoor, York
Sahar Ijaz, Bradford
Young Entrepreneurs
Bilal Akhtar, Bradford
Yeasin Mohammed, Bingley
Haseeb Hussain, Bradford
Overcoming Life Obstacles
Neil Bharat Patel, Leicester
Zeeshan Hussain, Pudsey
Muhammad Waqar Ahmed, Bradford