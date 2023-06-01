The annual award show is currently in its fourth year and is scouring Yorkshire to find and celebrate the achievements of young Asian people in Yorkshire who have broken down traditional barriers to progress.

Last year, Neil Bharat Patel took home the big prize, being titled the overall Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever of 2022, for overcoming challenges he faced as a South Asian but also overcoming the challenges that came with his cerebral palsy. He was nominated by his University of Bradford professor, after relocating from Leeds to London for his first professional job as a software developer.

Wheelchair-bound Neil found London far less disability-friendly, and his working day was extended by a three-hour commute, but the award had given him greater belief in himself. He added: “There is no limit in what you can achieve.”

Pictured are the winners of the Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards 2022. The awards return this year and nominations close June 19.

The deadline for nominating a young person aged 16 to 30 of South Asian heritage, born or living in Yorkshire for this year’s YAYAs is June 19. There are many categories to consider, including exceptional achievements in sport, health, the arts and creative industries, media, education, the private sector, public sector, not-for-profit sector, young entrepreneur and achievement in school or college.

Since its inception, the YAYAs has attracted high-profile supporters, including the Hollywood actor Riz Ahmed, BBC newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti, and English cricketer Adil Rashid. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to a gala dinner in November at Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford alongside business leaders, celebrities and influencers. The award ceremony will be presented by BBC TV and Radio presenter and stand-up comedian Noreen Khan.

The YAYAs are hosted by the QED Foundation, a charity founded in Bradford in 1990. Today, QED is a key player in ethnic minority issues at both national and international level. The award show is sponsored by Morrisons, the Home Office, LanguageCert, University of York, Barnardo’s, alongside headline sponsor, York St John University.

