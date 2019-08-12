Yorkshire Air Ambulance "overwhelmed" by support since shocking theft of helmet from life-saving call

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance said they are overwhelmed by the support since a pilot helmet was stolen during a life-saving call.

The Keighley West Ward Area PCSO said on Friday while landing in the West Royd area of Shipley, West Yorkshire, the flight helmet was taken from the air ambulance.

The news sparked shock waves across Yorkshire, with the public left in disarray.

One woman from Bradford - Maria Crump, 52 - set up a GoFundMe page on Saturday to help towards the cost of replacing the helmet.

In just two days, the page - which can be accessed here - has had more than 68 donors and gathered a total of over £800 toward a £3000 target.

Maria said it was the easiest way she could help.

She said: "I think the support has been absolutely brilliant.

"I was completely appalled when I saw the news.

"The air ambulance help so many people and deserve our support, it was the least I could do.

"Everyone was left in shock by the incident."

In a statement released on Yorkshire Air Ambulance, they said they have been inundated with messages of support.

The post said: “The Charity have been absolutely overwhelmed by the expressions of support since the incident in Shipley on Thursday evening.

"As well as being inundated with messages of support, we have received many donations to contribute towards funding the replacement of the damaged helmet. These also include some pledges to fund the full replacement cost of the helmet, as well as a generous offer from a supplier to replace the helmet for us.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has made a donation and offered their support. Any monies donated to the YAA will contribute towards the £12,000 we need to raise every day to keep our helicopters in the air and helping to save lives across Yorkshire.

"We genuinely are blessed to have the most kind and generous supporters – thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”