An ambitious expansion has seen a Leeds yoga studio double in size - offering more than 70 weekly classes.

Yoga Kula, on Harrogate Road in Chapel Allerton, now features two impressive studios allowing members to unwind.

The first is a cocoon-like space, filled with bamboo and a healing salt wall. As well as yoga, guests can practice meditation and sound bath experiences.

Yoga Kula has expanded. | Yoga Kula

The second studio offers a variety of dynamic and heating practices like hot yoga.

Beyond yoga, the venue’s new facilities also include dedicated therapy rooms offering a range of holistic treatments such as massage and reiki.

The studio was founded in 2011 by Angela Sykes after she studied in Japan, India, and Sri Lanka. Her experiences inspired others and her classes quickly became popular.

Now, Yoga Kula has two locations in the city - in Chapel Allerton and the Victoria Quarter. To complement the new spaces, Yoga Kula is adding to its team of instructors, who are specialists in their fields.

Angela said: “Yoga Kula is more than just a studio – it’s a community. We’ve always been at the forefront of yoga in the UK and now we are taking things even further to offer cutting-edge classes for all Yogis, with every detail designed with wellbeing in mind.

“We have worked tirelessly to create a space where members can experience yoga like never before, as well as offer additional services to complement yoga practice, providing a comprehensive approach to health and well-being.

“What’s more, our roster of exceptional teachers ensures that every class at Yoga Kula is not only transformative but also rooted in a deep and authentic yoga practice.

“I am extremely proud of the Yoga Kula journey over the last 13 years and can’t wait to reveal our stunning new studios and therapy rooms to new and returning members.”

Yoga Kula’s new studio will launch on September 21 with a free open day.