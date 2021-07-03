YEP readers show their support for Kalvin Phillips and the England squad ahead of Ukraine clash

Kalvin Phillips celebrates with Jack Grealish and Declan Rice after the Germany win. (Pic: Getty)

Following England's fantastic 2-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday, the whole country went crazy!

While it was Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane who grabbed the goals, it was fair to say the name on everyone's lips in Leeds was our very own Kalvin Phillips

Leeds residents were impressed when the midfielder was called up to the squad, nevermind going on to start each of England's games in the tournament so far, picking up a brilliant assist against Croatia and going on to be a key part of the side that stunned Wembley Stadium earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albeit Ukraine v England will be a completely different challenge to the one we experienced against Germany, today's fixture is an incredibly important one and the whole of Leeds are determined to show their support for the Yorkshire Pirlo and his teammates.

Ahead of the Three Lions' trip to Rome tonight, we asked our readers to send in their messages of support for Kalvin and the boys. Here is what you had to say:

Mike Yeadon - "Do it for England. Do it for Leeds. But most of all, do it for Granny Val."

Darren Scott - Do it for club and country! You can go all the way and win it. You will go down in history."

David Beastall - "King Kalvin - he fears nobody. The present and future of Leeds and England!"

Colleen Carlisle - "Best food forward lads, we are all rooting for you."

James Jim Milburn - "Good luck England for the match on Saturday. You can step it up a gear and beat Ukraine - show you are worth a shot at the Euros final. Go for it!"

Christine Robinson - "Good luck tomorrow, we can do it, we are England and we have Kalvin Phillips! Go England."

Joanne Mulligan - "Best of luck to the England team on Saturday. Myself and my husband are both from Leeds and now live in Australia. We will be up early Sunday morning watching and cheering you on."

Marilyn Garrity - "Good luck to Kalvin and the lads on Saturday. You can do this... and I want to keep my England flags up longer!"

Mick Stead - "Best of luck to Kalvin and the rest of the team."