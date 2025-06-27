A grieving woman has criticised the “appalling” condition of a historic memorial in a cemetery that is the final resting place of up to 100,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Bairstow, 79, expressed fears that the Grade II listed Leeds Fire Brigade Memorial is on the verge of collapse, as the ground beneath it appears to be sinking.

Christine Bairstow, 79, has criticised the “appalling” condition of a historic memorial, claiming the University of Leeds has neglected a site that is the final resting place of up to 100,000 people. | National World

The monument is tucked away at the northern end of Woodhouse Cemetery - or St George’s Field as it is known to students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to concerns, the University of Leeds, which acquired the land from the Leeds General Cemetery Company in 1956, said it is “regularly serviced by our dedicated grounds staff”.

The memorial was erected in 1892 after the death of fireman James Potter Schofield in a disaster that was described at the time as “the greatest fire Leeds had ever experienced”.

But more than 130 years on, it appears to stand precariously above a visible hole in the earth, where the soil has eroded away beneath its stone base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large gap has opened up at the front of the structure, exposing its foundations and leaving it visibly uneven. Surface roots from a nearby tree surround the area, with some pressing up against the lower edge of the memorial.

Meanwhile, the surrounding soil is worn away and uneven, with no barriers or signage to warn passers-by of what has been described as a potential hazard.

“It’s appalling and just disgraceful,” said Christine. “That tree will be decades old and the roots must be pulling it up.

Christine described the condition of the memorial as "appalling". | National World

“At other cemeteries, when the ground is sinking, they used to put fencing around them until they could be filled up. If the earth goes any more, it’s going to topple.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memorial lies just metres from where Christine’s twin sister Pauline, who died at six months old, is buried.

She has previously argued that the site has been disrespected by students - a claim that the University of Leeds has refuted - which is why she wants her sister’s body exhumed.

Though it is the final resting place for tens of thousands of people - including war heroes and entire families - many visitors to the site remain unaware of its history.

Christine is part of a group of campaigners, the ‘Friends of Woodhouse Cemetery’, who are calling for the field to be renamed to reflect its origins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember coming up here on Christmas Day every year to see Pauline,” she said. “I’ve been coming to this cemetery since I was five years old.”

A spokesperson for the University of Leeds said: “St George’s Field is a protected part of our campus – a peaceful public open space which we encourage visitors, students and staff to use for reflection, in a respectful manner.

“As part of the routine maintenance of our historic campus, the area is regularly serviced by our dedicated grounds staff.

“We also carry out regular inspections of our University site, which includes the assessment of the Memorial and surrounding area as part of that process.”