Women’s Institute branch in Leeds celebrates 100 years

A WOMEN'S Institute branch in Leeds which has been meeting for 100 years without a break, is celebrating 100 years.

And for once, the members, who love making cakes, left the hard work to a catering company for their vintage tea party.

Meanwood Women's Institute members celebrate their 100th anniversary on 22 June 2019 with a vintage tea party at Holy Trinity Community Hall in Leeds. Picture Tony Johnson.

The Meanwood WI was formed in 1919, just after the First World War.

They have met continuously ever since, even through the Second World War years, when many WI's were disbanded.

The tea party, with lots of cakes and china cups, was held to mark the occasion at the Holy Trinity Community Hall in Meanwood yesterday (Saturday).

Joan Webster, president of the Meanwood WI, said: "For once, instead of baking all the cakes ourselves, we had a caterer, which was a real treat. The scones, with jam and clotted cream were simply wonderful.

Meanwood Women's Institute President Joan Webster and the chair of the West Yorkshire Federation Rosemary Pearson, cut a home-made cake to celebrate their 100th anniversary with a vintage tea party at Holy Trinity Community Hall in Leeds.

"It was a lovely celebration and good to see everybody.

"We are a strong WI with 34 members and meet monthly. It is quite remarkable that we are celebrating 100 years and still going strong.

"The WI remains a good support for women from all backgrounds and all ages."

Mrs Webster, is to step down as president later this year after being a member for 26 years, and president for ten years: "It is time to let someone else take over the reins."

There are 82 WI groups across West Yorkshire.