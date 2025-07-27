After several troubling experiences with male taxi drivers, a Leeds mum has launched a female-led private hire service aimed at providing a safer, more comfortable alternative for vulnerable passengers across the city.

Leanne “Lea” Hodgetts, a mum-of-two from Leeds, founded Red’s Private Hire after speaking to friends about her experience and recognising the widespread safety concerns shared by many women.

“I came to realise that the experience I had was not an isolated case and that there was a call for female drivers and operators within the industry,” she told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Figures from Leeds City Council show that in 2023, there were 722 reports of driver misconduct - with 35 relating to alleged inappropriate sexual behaviour.

“This is 722 too many,” Lea said. “I wanted to provide a safe environment where people can feel relaxed, especially vulnerable people, like women, disabled people, and LGBTQ+.”

The service, which can be booked online or by phone, shares updates through social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook. But Red’s Private Hire offers more than just convenience - it’s built around practical safeguards for those who may feel at risk.

A key moment in Lea’s decision to launch the service came during a volatile past relationship.

“I didn’t want to call a taxi as a male driver may not have understood the urgency of the situation,” she said.

“There was this fear that if the driver left without me, I would have been left in an even worse situation. That is why I have brought in initiatives such as safe words so the caller can ask for help without actually having to ask.”

Leanne uses safe words to ensure she can provide her customers with the service they need. | National World

If a caller uses a designated safe word, Lea is immediately alerted to prioritise the booking and respond faster. In critical cases, she can also contact emergency services on behalf of the passenger.

“The caller will also be given the option for me to alert the authorities if needed,” she explained. “For some people in vulnerable situations, a 999 call just isn't possible, whereas a call to a private hire firm may be.”

Customers can also request journey tracking - a feature Lea says is particularly popular with parents when minors are travelling alone.

“This means that the person waiting for the passenger can watch our journey and know when their loved ones are due to arrive,” she said.

“As a mother, I understand the fear of having your child travel alone, so anything I can do to lessen the worry, I will do.”

Lea brings with her a background in care work and child protection, and follows strict safeguarding procedures to ensure peace of mind for all passengers.

Since launching just a month ago, Red’s Private Hire has been operating across Leeds with Lea at the wheel of her red Mercedes.

“The overall feedback has been very positive. But the only challenge is covering such a large area by myself,” she said.

“That’s why I hope to expand as soon as it becomes viable. More drivers mean more people can be reached - and that’s my current focus.”

Lea hopes to shift the gender balance in the private hire trade. | National World

Lea hopes her efforts will also help address the gender imbalance in the trade.

“I am hoping that the start of this business will encourage other women to join the industry, and one day there will be a more equal balance in the genders within the industry.

“Currently, only around 3% of drivers in the Leeds region are female. It would be lovely to see an increase in this number. If any ladies would like to find out more, I am more than happy to assist them in their journey!”

Red’s Private Hire can be booked by calling 01138 730 515 or by completing the booking form at redsprivatehire.co.uk.