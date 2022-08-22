Woman Jodie Waddell gets Asda logo tattooed on bum as tribute to store and job she loves
A woman who loved working at Asda so much that she had the company’s logo tattooed on her body has hit back at haters insisting “it’s all just a bit of fun”.
Jodie Waddell, who lives in Edinburgh, started working at the Asda Leith superstore back in 2019. Despite having left the job almost a year ago, she wanted to do something ‘extra special’ as a tribute to the store and the friends and memories she made while working for the Leeds-headquartered supermarket giant.
“It was my first job after having my wee girl and it was like having a wee family at work,” said single mum Jodie, who has three children aged nine, six and five.
“Some weeks I was doing 50 hours a week and it became like my family, particularly because you couldn’t see anyone else while we were all in lockdown.”
And after she discovered that the iconic Asda Price ‘bum tap’ advert was making a comeback, she decided to make her love of the supermarket chain known.
“I got so excited because when I was little you saw the bum tap advert on the TV all the time,” she told the Evening News.
“I told people I was going to get the Asda logo tattooed on my bum and people thought I was crazy. They told me I must be joking.
"But the thing is I’m quite a spontaneous person. My hair changes every other week and I just like being a bit mad. I’m just one of those people.”
The 32-year-old stuck to her word and after receiving a tax rebate, she decided she would splash out and visited tattoo salon Relatively Painless in Portland Terrace – just a short walk from the Asda store which had inspired the wacky ink.
Despite the tattoo parlour’s name, Jodie said the experience left her with bruises and in a lot of pain.
“It was sore. I have other tattoos on my legs and arms but this one was really breathtaking,” she said. “There was bruising after it. It was a bad tattoo. You think because it’s on the bum, it’d be fine, but it really wasn’t.”
It’s not the first time Jodie has had a spur-of-the-moment tattoo, with a friends trip to Newcastle having seen her return home with the Angel of the North tattooed on her leg.
"The girls and me all went to Newcastle for a brilliant weekend and I just wanted something to remind me of it,” she said. “I’m just a bit crazy like that and everyone who knows me knows that about me.”
Not everyone who has come across the Asda tattoo is impressed, though, and Jodie said she had received some negative feedback on social media.
“One person said it was embarrassing for my kids but they think it’s funny. I’m just that kind of mum, I’m a fun mum,” she said. “Obviously I have a serious side too but I just go with the flow and have fun.
“I never take life too seriously so it’s all just a bit of fun. It’s still 100 per cent worth it.”