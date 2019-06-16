Woman dies after falling from M62 Scammonden Bridge

A woman has died after falling from Scammonden Bridge overnight.

The M62 was closed for several hours in both directions as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police said the woman was in her twenties and from Greater Manchester.

West Yorkshire Police said in a tweet: "M62 J22 - J23 has been closed East and West due to an incident. Please avoid the area and we will aim to have it opened as soon as possible."

They asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call them on 101 quoting WYP-20190615-1931.

The motorway reopened fully in both directions at around 9am.

It is the fifth time that someone has died after falling from Scammonden Bridge since September last year.

A man died just last month after falling from the bridge at around 6am on Wednesday, May 8.

A man also died in January of this year, with two men also killed in September and November of last year.

In the past, Highways England has said it does not believe the bridge, the longest concrete arch bridge in the UK, could handle the weight of higher barriers to cut the risk of suicides.

But, following a bridge death inquest in 2018, the authority did say that it would look at actions it could take to improve safety.