In our opinion every day should be Wife Appreciation Day but it was officially celebrated on September 17.
We asked our readers to submit photos of their wives and to tell us all the wonderful reasons that make her special.
Click through this article to see their photos and messages.
1. Richard Hunneybell Collings
Richard Hunneybell Collings said: "Me and my beautiful wife! Anyone that knows her knows why she’s special!" Photo: Richard Hunneybell Collings
2. Chris Kitson
Chris Kitson said: "My darling wife Laura has been amazing through the eight, nearly nine years we've been together. She has been my rock through my mental health breakdown I love you forever and always." Photo: Chris Kitson
3. John Booth
John Booth said: "Angela Booth she my rock and best friend and I love her lots." Photo: John Booth
4. Anthony Mc Laughlin
Anthony Mc Laughlin said: "My beautiful wife who looks after her three fellas every day! Thank you Sarah McLaughlin." Photo: Anthony Mc Laughlin