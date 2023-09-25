Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Wife Appreciation Day: Leeds people gush over their amazing wives and tell us why they are special

Partners across Leeds have shared lovely photos of their wives
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 15:22 BST

In our opinion every day should be Wife Appreciation Day but it was officially celebrated on September 17.

We asked our readers to submit photos of their wives and to tell us all the wonderful reasons that make her special.

Click through this article to see their photos and messages.

Richard Hunneybell Collings said: "Me and my beautiful wife! Anyone that knows her knows why she’s special!"

Chris Kitson said: "My darling wife Laura has been amazing through the eight, nearly nine years we've been together. She has been my rock through my mental health breakdown I love you forever and always."

John Booth said: "Angela Booth she my rock and best friend and I love her lots."

Anthony Mc Laughlin said: "My beautiful wife who looks after her three fellas every day! Thank you Sarah McLaughlin."

