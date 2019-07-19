Why Yeadon Town Hall is to be transformed into Yorkshire's very own Bierkeller

It promises to transport audiences to Bavaria for a weekend of fantastic food, drink and live entertainment.

Yeadon Town Hall is hosting its first ever Oktoberfest! on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19 (12pm-11pm) when the venue is transformed into Yorkshire's very own Bierkeller.

The event is taking place in the main auditorium, which will be decorated in true Bavarian style. There will be traditional German lager served alongside a variety of other drinks offerings, plus Bratwurst Sausages and Schnitzel/

Always aiming to provide exceptional live entertainment, Yeadon Town Hall has also arranged for a Bavarian OomPah Band to perform throughout both days.

Jamie Hudson, director of Yeadon Town Hall, said: “Following the great success of our Gin and Prosecco Festival earlier in the year, we’re delighted to bring our very own Oktoberfest to Yeadon. With great food, drink and live music what’s not to enjoy?”

Tickets to the event are just £10, which includes a two pint Stein glass to keep.

Tickets are general admission only and, though there will be seating available on both days, seating is not guaranteed.

* For further information and to book tickets, please visit: www.yeadontownhall.co.uk.