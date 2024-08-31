Why Leeds is the best place in the UK when it's summer time - from rooftop bars to West Indian Carnival

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2024, 11:30 BST

When summer arrived, there is no better place to enjoy the sun than in Leeds.

This vibrant northern city knows how to turn up the heat and make the most of those long, sunny days.

Whether it's at a rooftop bar with a crisp glass of wine, or at one of the city's many exciting events, Leeds is the ultimate summer playground.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Here are seven reasons why I think Leeds is the best place in the UK when it's summer time -

There's no shortage of bars offering panoramic views of the city - and, if you can bag a spot, Headrow House, Angelica, and Green Room are some of the best on warm summer evenings. My favourite is at Roland's, on Call Lane. The terrace is the ideal place to soak in the sun with a large, cold vino blanco, listening to the city buzz.

1. Rooftop bars

There's no shortage of bars offering panoramic views of the city - and, if you can bag a spot, Headrow House, Angelica, and Green Room are some of the best on warm summer evenings. My favourite is at Roland's, on Call Lane. The terrace is the ideal place to soak in the sun with a large, cold vino blanco, listening to the city buzz. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
This colourful celebration was one of the highlights of my summer. The city was bursting with energy as the parade danced its way along The Headrow and things only got livelier as the day went on. X Factor star Louisa Johnson delivered a beautiful performance on Lower Briggate, before we partied in the bars on Call Lane that were involved for the first time this year.

2. Leeds Pride

This colourful celebration was one of the highlights of my summer. The city was bursting with energy as the parade danced its way along The Headrow and things only got livelier as the day went on. X Factor star Louisa Johnson delivered a beautiful performance on Lower Briggate, before we partied in the bars on Call Lane that were involved for the first time this year. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
This vibrant event epitomises summer in the city. Chapeltown was transformed into a kaleidoscope of colour, music, and dance for this year's parade, with the theme 'So Nice, We Jammin’ Twice', as it took two laps of its route. This dazzling showcase of Caribbean culture is unlike anything else in the region.

3. Leeds West Indian Carnival

This vibrant event epitomises summer in the city. Chapeltown was transformed into a kaleidoscope of colour, music, and dance for this year's parade, with the theme 'So Nice, We Jammin’ Twice', as it took two laps of its route. This dazzling showcase of Caribbean culture is unlike anything else in the region. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
There's no better way to enjoy the sun than arranging a picnic amongst the sprawling beauty of Roundhay Park. A few sandwiches and a bottle of something fruity on a blanket by Waterloo Lake is a recipe for the perfect afternoon.

4. Picnics in the sun

There's no better way to enjoy the sun than arranging a picnic amongst the sprawling beauty of Roundhay Park. A few sandwiches and a bottle of something fruity on a blanket by Waterloo Lake is a recipe for the perfect afternoon. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
A walk along the Leeds Liverpool Canal is a peaceful way to spend a summer's afternoon. And one of the best parts of these walks is the reward at the end - a refreshing pint at a cosy waterside venue like Water Lane Boathouse.

5. Canalside walks - and a pint at the end

A walk along the Leeds Liverpool Canal is a peaceful way to spend a summer's afternoon. And one of the best parts of these walks is the reward at the end - a refreshing pint at a cosy waterside venue like Water Lane Boathouse. | Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Speaking of beer, the Leeds International Beer Festival is an annual highlight. It's a paradise for beer enthusiasts in the beautiful setting of Kirkstall Abbey, with an impressive array of local and international ales. This year, it's back from September 5 to 8.

6. Leeds International Beer Festival

Speaking of beer, the Leeds International Beer Festival is an annual highlight. It's a paradise for beer enthusiasts in the beautiful setting of Kirkstall Abbey, with an impressive array of local and international ales. This year, it's back from September 5 to 8. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.