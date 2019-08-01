Why Leeds GCSE and A-level students can look forward to a free cheeky Nandos on results day

Nando’s is offering free food to GCSE and A-level students in Leeds on results day.

Whether you’ll be drowning your sorrows in peri-peri, or feasting in delight, Nando’s will be giving away a free FireStarter or ¼ chicken to any student who brings in their results this August.

The Nando’s results day promotion is August 15 for A-level results and August 22 for GCSE results.

Nando's boasts a number of restaurants across the city and the surrounding area- The Light and Trinity Leeds, both in the city centre, Cardigan Fields at Kirkstall, the White Rose shopping centre and a branch in Batley.

