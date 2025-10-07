'Why I've cycled from Pudsey to Gaza to help raise money for charity'

Tim Devereux has cycled the equivalent of Pudsey to Gaza to help raise money for charity. | Submitted

Every morning this year - bar two days - cyclist Tim Devereux has got on his bike to cycle exactly 12 miles.

By the time he finished on October 4 the 76-year-old from Pudsey has chalked up 3,431 miles - the same distance from the Leeds market town to Gaza.

For Tim it was an act of solidarity.

With each turn of his pedals and every mile he pushed, the cyclist was raising money for Medical Aid for Palestinians, a charity working to provide medical aid to those living in the war torn territory.

“There is not much I can do to influence the combatants,” he said at the start of the year. “But I am still fit though - I can cycle - better to light one candle than curse the darkness.”

Through all kinds of weather, Tim was determined to keep that candle burning - fuelled by the kindness of strangers, cheers of encouragement and the determination to turn compassion into action to help others.

Tim’s eight bikes have endured at least six punctures, a broken chain, broken carrier and had to cure persistent spoke breakages during his challenge.

The challenge saw Tim Devereux cycle 12 miles a day for the charity. | Submitted

Tim said: “It has been important for me that I have been able to do something this year, rather than just impotently observe the heart-rending news from Gaza.

“The support I have received has been magnificent – from family and friends, from people I've met on the Leeds Liverpool Canal towpath, on social media and from complete strangers - all contributing to help MAP.”

And he said his biggest supporter has been his beloved wife Teresa.

He added: “ I also must thank my dear wife Teresa, who has put up with my daily absences, and the jobs not done in the house and garden.”

So far his effort has raised over £6,640 for the charity through his Just Giving page.

Tim is no stranger to challenges and in 2024, he cycled 313 miles from Leeds to Brighton over five days in aid of Medical Aid for Palestinians.

He added: “Admittedly, I have ridden a great deal further, and taken a lot longer.

“While no single day has been anything like as hard as some on those previous rides, just getting out every day has been a challenge.”

For more information visit: www.justgiving.com/page/tim-devereux-map-2025