Why a Leeds United fan was the talk of the Toon at a charity boxing match

Lifelong supporter Andy Benson had set up a competition to get people to donate more money and said whoever sponsored him the most could choose his ring music.

Restaurant owner Michael Bland, a Geordie, sponsored him £200 which gave him the choosing rights and he told Mr Benson he would have to walk out to his team’s theme tune and wear their shorts.

Mr Benson said he had banter with the owner of his favourite eaterie about the rivalry between the Whites and the Magpies and he received a text telling him he ‘won’t like’ the song that had been picked.

The 43-year-old insisted he found it ‘amusing’ and didn't mind too much as the bout, organised by Ultra White Collar Boxing, was all to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

He said: “A restaurant we go to called Vivido in Harrogate sponsored me £200. Because I am a Leeds United fan, they picked Blaydon Races which is the theme tune for Newcastle United. They also got me Newcastle shorts to fight in and a Newcastle flag.”

“I just found it amusing and I thought ‘do you know what it’s for charity’ and he had spent all together I think £1,700 with buying a table and auction items on the night.

“So, I just said to him ‘whatever you want me to wear I will go with it, for the amount you have sponsored me.’ I didn’t mind it was just for the charity and a bit of a laugh - it was worth it.”

The dad of four decided to step into the ring after his wife posted a photo on Facebook making fun of his large belly.

Mr Benson revealed his fitness levels had worsened after having Covid in September.

However, the determined gas engineer underwent a complete transformation by cutting out bread and training in a gym he set up in his home.

Mr Benson was inspired to push himself even further and signed up to a gruelling boxing programme with Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) before taking part in a bout.

He is now down to just over 15 stone after weighing 17 stone 2lbs and has lost his belly.

UWCB participants are given the opportunity to raise money for Cancer Research UK by taking part in eight weeks of free professional training before a showcase fight in front of hundreds of spectators.

Those taking part are asked to sell tickets for the show and raise at least £50 for Cancer Research UK. So far, Ultra Events has raised more than £23 million for the charity.

“I had Covid in September so my fitness was a bit poor, said Mr Benson. “I also have got a bit of a belly and my wife posted a picture of me on Facebook with the comment being something like ‘when you catch a photo like this you need to share it with all your friends.’ She found it hilarious and I said ‘I will get rid of that in eight weeks’ and I did it in 12."

Mr Benson said he had to train at home as he has to look after his children Nya, 14, Erica, 13, Ayla, nine, and Thomas, six, who he shares with his wife Lindsey, 35.

He said: “I changed my diet - I cut out bread completely that was the main thing, I think. I set up a little gym at home so I was training every night. The gym has two boxing bags, a rowing machine, a bike and just a few dumbbells.

“I would post pictures on Facebook when I trained with a link to the fundraising page which helped to push me every time that I trained.”

Mr Benson - who has raised £1,490 so far for the charity - was supported on the night by more than 70 of his friends and family. He lost the bout on points.

The next Ultra White Collar Boxing event in the area takes place in Huddersfield on December 19.

* Anyone thinking of signing up can visit to do an Ultra White Collar Boxing fight can visit: ultrawhitecollarboxing.co.uk/signup/ .

