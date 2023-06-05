Whitkirk house fire: Investigations continue after man killed in deadly Green Lane, Leeds house blaze
Police were contacted by West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service at 9.24am yesterday (Sunday), who were attending a report of a house fire with persons trapped at an address in Green Lane, Whitkirk.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and initially assisted with a request for a road closure. A male was removed from the address and received medical attention at the scene. He was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.
“Investigations are continuing today in conjunction with the fire service, but the incident is not thought to be suspicious.”