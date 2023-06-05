Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Whitkirk house fire: Investigations continue after man killed in deadly Green Lane, Leeds house blaze

Police investigations are continuing after a man died after a fire at a house in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST

Police were contacted by West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service at 9.24am yesterday (Sunday), who were attending a report of a house fire with persons trapped at an address in Green Lane, Whitkirk.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and initially assisted with a request for a road closure. A male was removed from the address and received medical attention at the scene. He was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

Investigations are continuing today in conjunction with the fire service, but the incident is not thought to be suspicious.”

Emergency services responded to a house fire with persons trapped at an address in Green Lane, Whitkirk. Picture: GoogleEmergency services responded to a house fire with persons trapped at an address in Green Lane, Whitkirk. Picture: Google
